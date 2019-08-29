Music Scene: Roundup of live music in Summit County, Aug. 30 to Sept. 5

John Popper & Brothers Keeper will perform for free at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at the Dillon Amphitheater, W. Lodgepole St. The band is composed of harmonic player John Popper of Blues Traveler, Scott Rednor, Michael Jude, John Michel and Rob Eaton Jr. Reserved seats are available for $10.48. Visit TownOfDillon.com for more information.

As part of Arapahoe Basin Ski Area’s summer concert series, Denver-based electro/funk/hip-hop group Tnertle will perform for free at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, in Mountain Goat Plaza. Visit ArapahoeBasin.com for more information.

Larkin Poe — rock multi-instrumentalist sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell — will perform for free at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Dillon Amphitheater, W. Lodgepole St. Visit TownOfDillon.com for more information.

Leon Joseph Littlebird is one of the musicians performing at the Summit Musicians Relief Fund benefit concert at at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at Dillon Amphitheater, W. Lodgepole St. Joining him are the Pine Beetles, Beau Thomas Band, Chris Bauer Trio, Steve Plummer, Kevin Danzig and Tina Ferguson. A $10 donation is suggested. Visit TheSMRF.org for more information.