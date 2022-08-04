 Music Scene: Roundup of live music in Summit County, Aug. 5-11 | SummitDaily.com
Music Scene: Roundup of live music in Summit County, Aug. 5-11

Here is this week’s calendar of live music

Jefferson Geiger
  

Catch Lukas Nelson, The National, Lindsay Lou and other musicians in Summit County over the next few days.

Elk Range will play for free as part of the Keystone Acoustic Music Series at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, in River Run Village. Visit WarrenStation.com for more information.
Elk Range/Courtesy photo
Local rock band Satellite 13 is just one of the acts performing for free during Silverthorne’s August First Friday block party at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at Fourth Street Crossing. Also performing are the Frisco Funk Collective, Max Engleman Trio, Hobo Village, Moonstone Quill, Raez, Old Herman, Leon Littlebird and Lisa White, J. Goods, Cory Simmons and Shaky Hand Duo. Visit Silverthorne.org for more information.
Shane Morris/Silverthorne Photography
Lindsay Lou, with special guest 2021 American Music Legacy Festival honoree Peter Rowan, will play for free at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at the Dillon Amphitheater, 201 W. Lodgepole St. Visit DillonAmphitheater.com for more information.
Kirsten Barnett/Courtesy photo
Brian Hanly and William David will play a violin and piano benefit concert at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Lord of the Mountains Lutheran Church, 56 U.S. Highway 6, Dillon. Donations are encouraged and will go to the church’s day services program. Visit LordOfTheMountains.org for more information.
Brian Hanly/Courtesy photo
Still House String Band opens Keystone’s Bluegrass and Beer Festival with a free concert at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, in River Run Village. The two-day festival runs through Sunday, Aug. 7, and features multiple other bands. Visit KeystoneFestivals.com for more information.
Still House String Band/Courtesy photo
The National Repertory Orchestra will perform Mahler’s “Titan” at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave., Breckenridge. The orchestra is also playing the music of Stravinsky and Ravel at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, at the same venue. Tickets range from $5 to $40. Visit NROMusic.org to purchase.
Elaine Collins/National Repertory Orchestra
Denver-based country artist Leslie Tom will play for free at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Dillon Amphitheater, 201 W. Lodgepole St. Visit DillonAmphitheater.com for more information.
Leslie Tom/Courtesy photo
Rock group Lukas Nelson and the Promise of the Real will perform at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, at the Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave., Breckenridge. Tickets range from $40 to $45. Visit BreckCreate.org to purchase. 
Alysse Gafkjen/Courtesy photo
Reggae jam band Giant Walking Robots will perform for free at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, at 10 Mile Music Hall, 710 Main St., Frisco. Visit 10MileMusic.com for more information.
Giant Walking Robots/Courtesy photo
Rock band The National will play at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, at the Dillon Amphitheater, 201 W. Lodgepole St. Tickets are $51. Visit DillonAmphitheater.com to purchase.
Graham MacIndoe/Courtesy photo
To benefit the Summit County Chamber of Commerce, local ensemble Split Window will perform for free as part of the Concert in the Park Series at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, at the Frisco Historic Park Gazebo, 120 Main St. Visit TownOfFrisco.com for more information.
World Music Development/Courtesy photo

