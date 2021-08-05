 Music Scene: Roundup of live music in Summit County, Aug. 6-12 | SummitDaily.com
Music Scene: Roundup of live music in Summit County, Aug. 6-12

Here is this week’s calendar of live music

Jefferson Geiger
  

Catch Shakey Graves, The Pine Beatles, Melissa Etheridge and other musicians in Summit County over the next few days.

Hobo Village will play for free as part of the Keystone Acoustic Music Series at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, in River Run Village. Visit WarrenStation.com for more information.
Photo from Hobo Village
As part of Silverthorne’s August First Friday event, rock ensemble Split Window will be performing for free at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, on the top of the parking garage of Fourth Street Crossing at the corner of Adams Avenue and Fourth Street. Visit Silverthorne.org for more information.
Photo from World Music Development
Americana musician Shakey Graves will perform at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 6, at the Dillon Amphitheater, 201 W. Lodgepole St. Tickets are $35 and Tré Burt is the opener. Visit DillonAmphitheater.com to purchase.
Photo by Erika Goldring
Summit County band The Pine Beatles kicks off the 24th annual Bluegrass and Beer Festival at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, in Keystone’s River Run Village. There are 11 other acts playing throughout the weekend and tickets start at $45, though the music is free. Visit KeystoneFestivals.com for the full lineup and to purchase.
Photo by Jenise Jensen
The Oh Like WOW trio will perform free reggae jazz at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7, at 10 Mile Music Hall, 710 Main St., Frisco. Also playing at the venue this week are the David Booker Duo, Rehenes, DJ Erick and Alex Johnstone. Visit 10MileMusic.com for the full schedule.
Photo from Oh Like WOW
The Breckenridge Music Festival will play the music of Frederic Chopin, Claude Debussy and others for free at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave., Breckenridge. The organization will also host its Tiny Porch Series Aug. 10-12 in addition to another Riverwalk Center concert on Thursday, Aug. 12. Visit BreckMusic.org to reserve a seat and for the full schedule.
Photo by Joe Kusumoto
MarchFourth, a combination of a New Orleans brass band and a circus troupe, will play for free at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7 at the Dillon Amphitheater, 201 W. Lodgepole St. Visit DillonAmphitheater.com for more information.
Photo from MarchFourth
Singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge will perform at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, at the Dillon Amphitheater, 201 W. Lodgepole St. Tickets start at $29. Visit DillonAmphitheater.com to purchase.
Photo from Melissa Etheridge
To benefit the Summit Musicians Relief Fund, Leon Joseph Littlebird will play for free as part of the Concert in the Park Series at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12, at the Frisco Historic Park Gazebo, 120 Main St. Visit TownOfFrisco.com for more information.
Photo by Joe Kusumoto

