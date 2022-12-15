 Music Scene: Roundup of live music in Summit County, Dec. 16-22 | SummitDaily.com
Music Scene: Roundup of live music in Summit County, Dec. 16-22

Here is this week’s calendar of live music

Jefferson Geiger
  

Catch Marvel Years, Head for the Hills and other musicians in Summit County over the next few days.

Electronic music producer Cory Wythe, known as Marvel Years, will perform with Phyphr and Eliptek at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at 10 Mile Music Hall, 710 Main St., Frisco. Tickets cost $15 to $18. Visit 10MileMusic.com to purchase.
Cait Falc/Courtesy photo
Bluegrass band Head for the Hills will play with Drunken Hearts at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at 10 Mile Music Hall, 710 Main St., Frisco. Tickets cost $18 to $20. Visit 10MileMusic.com to purchase.
Marc Leverette/Courtesy photo
Deadphish Orchestra, a tribute band blending the jam sounds of Phish and the Grateful Dead, will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Warren Station Center for the Arts, 164 Ida Bella Drive, Keystone. Tickets cost $18 to $23. Visit WarrenStation.com to purchase. 
Deadphish Orchestra/Courtesy photo

