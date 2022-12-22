 Music Scene: Roundup of live music in Summit County, Dec. 23-29 | SummitDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Music Scene: Roundup of live music in Summit County, Dec. 23-29

Here is this week’s calendar of live music

News News |

Jefferson Geiger
  

Catch Frisco Funk Collective, BoomBox and other musicians in Summit County over the next few days.

Local group Frisco Funk Collective will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, at 10 Mile Music Hall, 710 Main St., Frisco. Tickets cost $5 at the door. Visit 10MileMusic.com for more information.
Jenise Jensen/Town of Dillon
For Copper Mountain Resort’s holiday celebration, DJ Bertie will play free tunes at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, at Eagle’s Landing in Center Village. A hot chocolate bar and food drive happen at 5 p.m., and a torchlight parade followed by fireworks is at 6 p.m. Visit CopperColorado.com for more information.
Curits DeVore/Copper Mountain Resort
House, blues, funk, rock and soul group BoomBox, featuring BackBeat Brass, will perform with Lucid Vision at 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at 10 Mile Music Hall, 710 Main St., Frisco. Tickets are $27.50. Visit 10MileMusic.com to purchase.
BoomBox/Courtesy photo

Entertainment
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.

Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.

Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.

 