Music Scene: Roundup of live music in Summit County, Dec. 24-30

Here is this week’s calendar of live music

Jefferson Geiger
  

Catch BoomBox, Coral Creek, Whitewater Ramble and other musicians in Summit County over the next few days.

DJ Bertie will perform a free, live set at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24, at Eagle’s Landing in Copper Mountain Resort’s Center Village. There will also be a food and coat drive to benefit the Family & Intercultural Resource Center as well as a fireworks show. Visit CopperColorado.com for more information.
Liz Copan/Summit Daily News archive
Frisco Funk Collective’s free holiday show Friday, Dec. 24, at 10 Mile Music Hall, 710 Main St., Frisco has been canceled due to COVID-19.
Jenise Jensen/Town of Dillon
House, blues, funk, rock and soul group BoomBox, featuring The BackBeat Brass, will perform with ETHNO at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, at 10 Mile Music Hall, 710 Main St., Frisco. Tickets range from $32.50 to $35. Visit 10MileMusic.com to purchase.
BoomBox/Courtesy photo
Todd Sheaffer of bluegrass band Railroad Earth and Caribbean newgrass band Coral Creek, with special guest Sheryl Renee of Black Swan Singers, will play at 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at 10 Mile Music Hall, 710 Main St., Frisco. Tickets are $10 for general admission or $60 for VIP. Visit 10MileMusic.com to purchase.
Coral Creek/Courtesy photo

