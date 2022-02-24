 Music Scene: Roundup of live music in Summit County, Feb. 25 to March 3 | SummitDaily.com
Music Scene: Roundup of live music in Summit County, Feb. 25 to March 3

Here is this week’s calendar of live music

Jefferson Geiger
  

Catch DMVU, Steely Dead, The High Kings and other musicians in Summit County over the next few days.

Electronic music DMVU, as well as Basura & Stone and Benje, will play at 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at 10 Mile Music Hall, 710 Main St., Frisco. Tickets range from $15 to $20. Visit 10MileMusic.com to purchase.
LVL MGMT/Courtesy photo
Grateful Dead and Steely Dan tribute band Steely Dead will perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at 10 Mile Music Hall, 710 Main St., Frisco. Tickets range from $15 to $18. Visit 10MileMusic.com to purchase.
Steely Dead/Courtesy photo
Irish folk band The High Kings will play at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 3, at the Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave., Breckenridge. Tickets range from $30 to $40. Visit BreckMusic.org to purchase.
Ray Keogh/Courtesy photo

 

