 Music Scene: Roundup of live music in Summit County, Feb. 4-10 | SummitDaily.com
Music Scene: Roundup of live music in Summit County, Feb. 4-10

Here is this week’s calendar of live music

Jefferson Geiger
  

Catch Magic Beans, Wake Up and Live, Andy Frasco and the U.N. and other musicians in Summit County over the next few days.

Four-piece Denver band Magic Beans kicks off its Snowstalk event with the Jack Cloonan Band and DJ Love Muscle at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at 10 Mile Music Hall, 710 Main St., Frisco. Tickets start at $25. Visit 10MileMusic.com to purchase.
Tara Gracer/Courtesy photo
Acoustic quintet Horseshoes & Hand Grenades will play during the second night of Magic Bean’s Snowstalk, which starts at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at 10 Mile Music Hall, 710 Main St., Frisco. Tickets start at $25. Visit 10MileMusic.com to purchase
Horseshoes & Hand Grenades/Courtesy photo
Denver’s Wake Up and Live, a Bob Marley tribute band, will perform at 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, at 10 Mile Music Hall, 710 Main St., Frisco. Tickets are $5. Visit 10MileMusic.com to purchase.
Wake Up and Live/Courtesy photo
Blues rock band Andy Frasco & The U.N. will play at 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at 10 Mile Music Hall, 710 Main St., Frisco, with Taylor Scott. Tickets range from $21.50 to $25. Visit 10MileMusic.com to purchase.
Stephanie Parsley/Courtesy photo

