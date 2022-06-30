 Music Scene: Roundup of live music in Summit County, Friday July 1-7 | SummitDaily.com
Music Scene: Roundup of live music in Summit County, Friday July 1-7

Here is this week’s calendar of live music

Jefferson Geiger
  

Catch Bob Dylan, The Steeldrivers, The Runaway Grooms and other musicians in Summit County over the next few days.

Local Folk will play for free as part of the Keystone Acoustic Music Series at 4 p.m. Friday, July 1, in River Run Village. Visit WarrenStation.com for more information.
Keystone Neighbourhood Co./Courtesy photo
Cover band The Nacho Men will perform for free at 7 pm. Friday, July 1, at the Dillon Amphitheater, 201 W. Lodgepole St. Visit DillonAmphitheater.com for more information.
Hugh Carey/Summit Daily News archive
Surf rock band The Expendables Brass Attack will play for free at 7:15 p.m. Friday, July 1, for Silverthorne’s First Friday event at Rainbow Park, 590 Rainbow Drive, Silverthorne. Opening are The Altons at 6 p.m. Visit Silverthorne.org for more information.
Phil Emerson/Courtesy photo
As part of the JP Innovation Project fundraiser, rock duo Raez will play for free at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 2, at Angry James Brewing Co., 421 Adams Ave., Silverthorne. Also performing are Bootleg Baldwins and John Daniel Berning. Visit AngryJamesBrewing.com for more information.
Raez/Courtesy photo
The National Repertory Orchestra’s will perform the music of Simon and Tchaikovsky at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 2, at the Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave., Breckenridge. Tickets range from $25 to $40. Visit NROMusic.org to purchase.
Jenny Cvek/Courtesy photo
The Air Force Academy’s Falconaires jazz band will play for free at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 2, at the Dillon Amphitheater, 201 W. Lodgepole St. Visit DillonAmphitheater.com for more information.
U.S. Air Force/Courtesy photo
Bob Dylan will perform at 8 pm. Sunday, July 3, at the Dillon Amphitheater, 201 W. Lodgepole St. The show is sold out. Visit DillonAmphitheater.com for more information.
Chris Pizzello/AP
To benefit Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center, Colorado jam band The Runaway Grooms will perform for free as part of the Concert in the Park Series at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at the Frisco Historic Park Gazebo, 120 Main St. Visit TownOfFrisco.com for more information.
Jason Reschka/Courtesy photo
Nashville bluegrass band The Steeldrivers will play at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at the Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave., Breckenridge. Tickets range from $30 to $40. Visit BreckCreate.org to purchase.
Anthony Scarlatti/Courtesy photo

