 Music Scene: Roundup of live music in Summit County, July 8-14 | SummitDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Music Scene: Roundup of live music in Summit County, July 8-14

Here is this week’s calendar of live music

News News |

Jefferson Geiger
  

Catch The String Cheese Incident, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Joshua Bell and other musicians in Summit County over the next few days.

John Truscelli and Jess Rose will play for free as part of the Keystone Acoustic Music Series at 4 p.m. Friday, July 8, in River Run Village. Visit WarrenStation.com for more information.
John Truscelli/Courtesy photo
Violinist Joshua Bell and soprano Larisa Martinez will perform with the National Repertory Orchestra at 6 p.m. Friday, July 8, at the Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave., Breckenridge. Tickets range from $5 to $50. The orchestra is also performing at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, at the Riverwalk for a free kids concert. Visit NROMusic.org to purchase.
Shervin Lainez/Courtesy photo
Neo-acoustic super group Big Richard will play for free at 7 pm. Friday, July 8, at the Dillon Amphitheater, 201 W. Lodgepole St. Visit DillonAmphitheater.com for more information.
Big Richard/Courtesy photo
Local cover band El Paso Lasso will perform for free at 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 8, at 10 Mile Music Hall, 710 Main St., Frisco. Visit 10MileMusic.com for more information.
Liz Copan/ecopan@summitdaily.com
Drunken Hearts is headlining the free Mountain Town Music Series at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 9, in River Run Village. Opening at 1:30 p.m. is Shovelin Stone. Visit KeystoneFestivals.com for more information.
Drunken Hearts/Courtesy photo
Country blues trio Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band will play for free at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at the Dillon Amphitheater, 201 W. Lodgepole St. Visit DillonAmphitheater.com for more information.
Tyler Zoller/Courtesy photo
Singer-songwriter Mary Chapin Carpenter will perform with special guest Emily Barker at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at the Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave., Breckenridge. Tickets range from $50 to $60. Visit BreckCreate.org to purchase.
Aaron Farrington/Courtesy photo
Colorado jam band The String Cheese Incident will perform at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, and Wednesday, July 13, at the Dillon Amphitheater, 201 W. Lodgepole St. Tickets are $59.95. Visit DillonAmphitheater.com to purchase.
Jenise Jensen/Special to the Daily
Portland, Oregon bluegrass band Never Come Down will play at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, at 10 Mile Music Hall, 710 Main St., Frisco. Tickets are $10. Visit 10MileMusic.com to purchase.
Sol Gutierrez/Courtesy photo
To benefit Summit Seniors, rock trio The Turntable Revue will perform for free as part of the Concert in the Park Series at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 14, at the Frisco Historic Park Gazebo, 120 Main St. Visit TownOfFrisco.com for more information.
The Turntable Revue/Courtesy photo
Georgia rock band Drive-by Truckers will play with Buffalo Nichols at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 14, at the Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave., Breckenridge. Tickets range from $35 to $40. Visit BreckCreate.org purchase.
Andy Tennille/Courtesy photo

Entertainment
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.

Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.

Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.

 