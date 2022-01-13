 Music Scene: Roundup of live music in Summit County, Jan. 14-20 | SummitDaily.com
Music Scene: Roundup of live music in Summit County, Jan. 14-20

Here is this week’s calendar of live music

Jefferson Geiger
  

Catch Mersiv Sound Project and Satellite13 in Summit County over the next few days.

Producer/DJ Anderson Benoit Gallegos’ Mersive Sound Project will perform with Kyral x Banko and MPort at 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at 10 Mile Music Hall, 710 Main St., Frisco. Tickets range from $25 to $29.50. Visit 10MileMusic.com to purchase.
Madison House/Courtesy photo
Local rock band Satellite13 will perform for free at 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, at 10 Mile Music Hall, 710 Main St., Frisco. Visit 10MileMusic.com for more information.
Shane Morris/Courtesy photo

 

