Music Scene: Roundup of live music in Summit County, Jan. 21-27

Here is this week’s calendar of live music

Jefferson Geiger
  

Catch Manic Focus, Frisco Funk Collective and Raez in Summit County over the next few days.

Local band Frisco Funk Collective will perform a free Stevie Wonder tribute show at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at 10 Mile Music Hall, 710 Main St., Frisco. Visit 10MileMusic.com for more information.
John McCarten, a Chicago-based electronic music producer known as Manic Focus, will perform with Chris Karns at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at 10 Mile Music Hall, 710 Main St., Frisco. Tickets range from $15 to $25. Visit 10MileMusic.com to purchase.
Soulful rock duo Raez will play for free at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, at a ribbon-cutting ceremony of The Pad, 491 Rainbow Drive, Silverthorne. Visit ThePadLife.com for more information.
