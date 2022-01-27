 Music Scene: Roundup of live music in Summit County, Jan. 28 to Feb. 3 | SummitDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Music Scene: Roundup of live music in Summit County, Jan. 28 to Feb. 3

Here is this week’s calendar of live music

News News |

Jefferson Geiger
  

Catch Split Window, Shaky Hand String Band and Late Night Radio in Summit County over the next few days.

Local ensemble Split Window will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, at 10 Mile Music Hall, 710 Main St., Frisco. There is a $5 cover. Visit 10MileMusic.com for more information.
World Music Development/Courtesy photo
Local bluegrass group Shaky Hand String Band will play for free at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at the grand opening of The Pad, 491 Rainbow Drive, Silverthorne. Visit ThePadLife.com for more information.
Tripp Fay/For the Summit Daily News
Denver-based electronic music producer Alex Medellin, known as Late Night Radio, will perform with Motifv at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at 10 Mile Music Hall, 710 Main St., Frisco. Tickets range from $15 to $18. Visit 10MileMusic.com to purchase.
Madison House/Courtesy photo

 

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.

Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.

Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.

 
Entertainment
See more