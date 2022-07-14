 Music Scene: Roundup of live music in Summit County, July 15-21 | SummitDaily.com
Music Scene: Roundup of live music in Summit County, July 15-21

Here is this week’s calendar of live music

Jefferson Geiger
  

Catch Trampled by Turtles, Cowboy Junkies, Magic Beans and other musicians in Summit County over the next few days

The Adam Bodine Trio will play for free as part of the Keystone Acoustic Music Series at 4 p.m. Friday, July 15, in River Run Village. Visit WarrenStation.com for more information.
Adam Bodine/Courtesy photo
Bluegrass group Trampled by Turtles Big Richard will perform at 7 pm. Friday, July 15, at the Dillon Amphitheater, 201 W. Lodgepole St. Tickets are $45. Visit DillonAmphitheater.com to purchase.
Zoe Prinds-Flash/Courtesy photo
The John Adams Band will present a tribute to John Denver to benefit Domus Pacis Family Respite at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 15, at the Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave., Breckenridge. Tickets range from $35 to $60. Visit BreckCreate.org to purchase.
John Adams Band/Courtesy photo
The two-day Keystone Wine and Jazz Festival begins at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 16, in River Run Village. The festival is free to attend, but wine and food packages are available for $60 to $180. Visit KeystoneFestivals.com to purchase.
Keystone Neighbourhood Co./Courtesy photo
Conductor Teddy Abrams will lead the National Repertory Orchestra for a concert at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at the Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave., Breckenridge. The orchestra is also playing at the same time and place Tuesday, July 19, and Thursday, July 21, along with a free performance 6 p.m. Monday, July 18, at the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center, 460 Blue River Parkway. Visit NROMusic.org to purchase.
O’Neil Arnold/Courtesy photo
A More Dope Beats performance is set for 8 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at 10 Mile Music Hall, 710 Main St., Frisco. Tickets are $10. Visit 10MileMusic.com to purchase.
Thomas Mark Photography/Courtesy photo
Alternative country and folk rock band Cowboy Junkies will play at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 17, at the Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave., Breckenridge. Tickets range from $35 to $45. Visit BreckCreate.org purchase.
Heather Pollock/Courtesy photo
Four-piece Denver funk band Magic Beans will perform at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, at 10 Mile Music Hall, 710 Main St., Frisco. Tickets are $20. Visit 10MileMusic.com to purchase.
Magic Beans/Courtesy photo
To benefit Colorado Learning Connections, folk rock band The Coffis Brothers will play for free as part of the Concert in the Park Series at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 21, at the Frisco Historic Park Gazebo, 120 Main St. Visit TownOfFrisco.com for more information.
Bethany Johanna/Courtesy photo

