 Music Scene: Roundup of live music in Summit County, July 16-22
Music Scene: Roundup of live music in Summit County, July 16-22

Here is this week’s calendar of live music

Jefferson Geiger
  

Rock cover band El Paso Lasso will play for free as part of the Keystone Acoustic Music Series at 4 p.m. Friday, July 16, in River Run Village. Visit WarrenStation.com for more information.
Photo by Liz Copan / Summit Daily archives
Country artist Pat Green will perform for the Gold Fest fundraiser at 6 p.m. Friday, July 16, at Country Boy Mine, 542 French Gulch Road, Breckenridge. This event is sold out. Visit BreckMusic.org for more information.
Photo from Breckenridge Music
Blues rock band Andy Frasco & The U.N. will play a free show at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 16, at the Dillon Amphitheater, 201 W. Lodgepole St. Visit DillonAmphitheater.com for more information.
Photo by Stephanie Parsley
Dotsero, La Pomp Jazz, Sheryl Renee, Joel Siemion, Kerby Velarde, Buckner Funken Jazz, Ron Ivory, Gregory Goodloe and Jakarta will perform from 1 p.m. Saturday, July 17, to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 18, for Keystone’s Wine and Jazz Festival in River Run Village. Visit KeystoneFestivals.com for more information.
Photo from Keystone Neighbourhood Co.
The National Repertory Orchestra will play the music of Mozart and Vivaldi at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at the Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave., Breckenridge. The orchestra has another concert at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, at the same venue. Tickets range from $25 to $40. Visit NROMusic.org to purchase.
Photo by Jenny Cvek
Denver-based DeVotchKa will play for free at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at the Dillon Amphitheater, 201 W. Lodgepole St. Visit DillonAmphitheater.com for more information.
Photo by Jen Rosenstein
Rapidgrass mandolin player Alex Johnstone will perform for free at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, at 10 Mile Music Hall, 710 Main St., Frisco. Also playing at the venue in the coming week are the Bruce Cook Duo, DJ Erick and Giant Walking Robots. Visit 10MileMusic.com for the full schedule.
Photo from Alex Johnstone
To benefit the Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center, rock ensemble Split Window will perform for free as part of the Concert in the Park Series at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 22, at the Frisco Historic Park Gazebo, 120 Main St. Visit TownOfFrisco.com for more information.
Photo from World Music Development

 

