 Music Scene: Roundup of live music in Summit County, July 2-8 | SummitDaily.com
Music Scene: Roundup of live music in Summit County, July 2-8

Banjo player Claire Elich will perform for free at noon Friday, July 2, on the AirStage on the Arts District campus. Along with Elich, Local Folk and Leon Joseph Littlebird and Lisa Ann White will perform on the mobile stage throughout the weekend. Visit BreckMusic.org for more information.
Photo by Elaine Collins
Nationally touring act Big Sam’s Funky Nation will perform for free with local O’Connor Brothers Band at 6 p.m. Friday, July 2, at Rainbow Park, 590 Rainbow Drive, for Silverthorne’s First Friday. Visit Silverthorne.org for more information.
Photo from Big Sam’s Funky Nation
The National Repertory Orchestra performs at 6 p.m. Friday, July 2, and Sunday, July 4, at the Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave., Breckenridge. Tickets start at $25. Visit NROMusic.org to purchase. Free performances are also scheduled for 10 a.m. Sunday at Rainbow Park in Silverthorne and throughout Breckenridge and Silverthorne on Wednesday, July 7.
Photo by Jared Farley
Blending funk, hip-hop, rock, psychedelia, jazz and soul, Lettuce plays at 6:15 p.m. Friday, July 2, at the Dillon Amphitheater, 201 W. Lodgepole St. The band plays again at 4:45 p.m. Saturday, July 3, and tickets are $35 for either show. Visit DillonAmphitheater.com to purchase.
Photo by Casey Flanigan
Chris Daniels & The Kings will perform for free at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 3, in Keystone’s River Run Village for the first installment of the Mountain Town Music Series. Visit KeystoneFestivals.com for more information.
Photo from Chris Daniels & The Kings
Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe will perform from 2:30-4 p.m. Sunday, July 4, at Eagle’s Landing in Copper Mountain’s Center Village for Red, White, Brews & Tunes. The Sublime tribute band 40 oz. to Freedom will play from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 3, in the same location. Visit CopperColorado.com for more information.
Photo from Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe
Sage & Spirits, a Grateful Dead revue with the Kyle Hollingsworth Band, will play for free at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, at the Dillon Amphitheater, 201 W. Lodgepole St. The amphitheater will also host the Colorado Symphony for free at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 4. Visit DillonAmphitheater.com for more information.
Photo by Dylan Langille
The Shaky Hand String Band will perform for free at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, at 10 Mile Music Hall, 710 Main St., Frisco. Also playing at the venue this week are Troublesome Creek Daredevils, Pluck Norris and Matt G. Visit 10MileMusic.com for the full schedule.
Photo by Tripp Fay / Tripp Fay Photography
To benefit the Summit Community Care Clinic, Hobo Village will perform for free as part of the Concert in the Park Series at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 8, at the Frisco Historic Park Gazebo, 120 Main St. Visit TownOfFrisco.com for more information.
Photo from Hobo Village
Country group Brothers Osborne will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 8, at the Dillon Amphitheater, 201 W. Lodgepole St. Tickets are $35. Visit DillonAmphitheater.com to purchase.
Photo from The Brothers Osborne

 

