 Music Scene: Roundup of live music in Summit County, July 23-29
Here is this week’s calendar of live music

Jefferson Geiger
  

Catch Fireside Collective, Steel Betty, the Frisco Funk Collective and other musicians in Summit County over the next few days.

Mountain troubadour Mike Woodard will play for free as part of the Keystone Acoustic Music Series at 4 p.m. Friday, July 23, in River Run Village. Visit WarrenStation.com for more information.
Photo from Mike Woodward
Bluegrass band Fireside Collective from Asheville, North Carolina, starts the American Music Legacy Festival in honor of Peter Rowan at 6 p.m. Friday, July 23, at Dillon Amphitheater, 201 W. Lodgepole St. Tickets start at $35 and other acts include The Infamous Stringdusters, The Del McCoury Band, Railroad Earth and more. Visit DillonAmphitheater.com to purchase.
Photo by Heather Hambor
The National Repertory Orchestra will play the music of Carlos Simon, Mozart and Schumann at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 24, at the Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave., Breckenridge. The orchestra has more concerts at 4 p.m. Monday, July 26, at the Frisco Bay Marina Park lawn, 267 Marina Road, and at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, at the Riverwalk Center. The Frisco concert is free and tickets for the others range from $5 to $40. Visit NROMusic.org to purchase.
Photo by Elaine Collins
Yesterday’s Tomorrow will play for free at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 24, at Eagle’s Landing in Copper Mountain’s Center Village for the resort’s Copper Live series. Visit CopperColorado.com for more information.
Photo from Yesterday’s Tomorrow
For Breckenridge Music’s free Fam Jams event, Americana trio Steel Betty from Austin, Texas, will present an interactive musical program of storybook imagery and tall tales for kids at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 25, at the intersection of Ridge Street and Washington Avenue on the Arts District campus in Breckenridge. Visit BreckMusic.org to register.
Photo by Letitia Smith
The Bruce Cook Band, along with the teenage Wrenn and Ian Duo, will play free, family-friendly music on the AirStage at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, at the Frisco Nordic Center, 616 Recreation Way, during the Mountain Goat Kids race. Visit TownOfFrisco.com for more information.
Photo from Bruce Cook Band
Charlie Stevens and Dave Jensen will perform for free at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, at 10 Mile Music Hall, 710 Main St., Frisco. Also playing at the venue this week are Split Window, DJ Erick and Justus and the Limits. Visit 10MileMusic.com for the full schedule.
Photo from Charlie Stevens
To benefit the High Country Conservation Center, the Frisco Funk Collective will perform for free as part of the Concert in the Park Series at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 29, at the Frisco Historic Park Gazebo, 120 Main St. Visit TownOfFrisco.com for more information.
Photo by Jenise Jensen

 

