 Music Scene: Roundup of live music in Summit County, July 29 to Aug. 4
Music Scene: Roundup of live music in Summit County, July 29 to Aug. 4

Jefferson Geiger
  

Catch Futurebirds, G. Love, Caamp and other musicians in Summit County over the next few days.

Mike Woodard will play for free as part of the Keystone Acoustic Music Series at 4 p.m. Friday, July 29, in River Run Village. Visit WarrenStation.com for more information.
Mike Woodard/Courtesy photo
The National Repertory Orchestra will perform the Prokofiev Symphony No. 5 at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at the Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave., Breckenridge. The orchestra is also playing the music of Bartók and Rachmaninoff at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, at the same venue. Tickets $5 to $40. Visit NROMusic.org to purchase.
Priscilla Magdalena/Love Pris Photography
Folk trio Caamp will play at 6:30 pm. Friday, July 29, at the Dillon Amphitheater, 201 W. Lodgepole St. The show is sold out. Visit DillonAmphitheater.com for more information.
Grandstand Media/Courtesy photo
Funk band B-Love is opening the free Mountain Town Music Series at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 30, in River Run Village. Headlining at 3 p.m. is Jakarta. Visit KeystoneFestivals.com for more information.
B-Love/Courtesy photo
Rock band Futurebirds will play for free at 7 pm. Saturday, July 30, at the Dillon Amphitheater, 201 W. Lodgepole St. Visit DillonAmphitheater.com for more information.
Futurebirds/Courtesy photo
G. Love will perform an acoustic show with special guest Brendan O’Hara at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 31, at the Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave., Breckenridge. Tickets range from $25 to $35. Visit BreckCreate.org to purchase.
Joe Navas/Courtesy photo
DJ and producer kLL sMTH will play at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, and Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 10 Mile Music Hall, 710 Main St., Frisco. Tickets range from $10 to $20. Visit 10MileMusic.com to purchase.
Insomniac/Courtesy photo
To benefit the Friends of the Dillon Ranger District, Americana band Laney Lou and The Bird Dogs will perform for free as part of the Concert in the Park Series at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at the Frisco Historic Park Gazebo, 120 Main St. Visit TownOfFrisco.com for more information.
Laney Lou and The Bird Dogs/Courtesy photo

