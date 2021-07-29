 Music Scene: Roundup of live music in Summit County, July 30 to Aug. 5 | SummitDaily.com
Music Scene: Roundup of live music in Summit County, July 30 to Aug. 5

Here is this week’s calendar of live music

Jefferson Geiger
  

Catch Mat Kearney, Fruition, Tedeschi Trucks and other musicians in Summit County over the next few days.

Strung High String Band will play for free as part of the Keystone Acoustic Music Series at 4 p.m. Friday, July 30, in River Run Village. Visit WarrenStation.com for more information.
Photo from Strung High String Band
As part of the Silverthorne Classics Music Series, the Colorado State University Pueblo Faculty Wind Quintet will be performing for free at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 30, on the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center outdoor stage, 460 Blue River Parkway. Visit Silverthorne.org for more information.
Photo by Elaine Collins
Portland, Oregon-based Fruition will perform at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 30, at the Dillon Amphitheater, 201 W. Lodgepole St. Tickets are $19 and Mipso is the opener. Visit DillonAmphitheater.com to purchase tickets.
Photo by Dustin Chambers
Denver Vintage Reggae Society will perform for free at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 30, at 10 Mile Music Hall, 710 Main St., Frisco. Also playing at the venue over the next week are Frisco Funk Collective, Local Folk and Tyler and Friends. Visit 10MileMusic.com for the full schedule.
Photo from Denver Vintage Reggae Society
Nacho Men will perform for free at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 31, in Keystone’s River Run Village for the third installment of the Mountain Town Music Series. Visit KeystoneFestivals.com for more information.
Photo by Hugh Carey / Summit Daily archives
The National Repertory Orchestra will play the music of Brahms and others at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 31, at the Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave., Breckenridge. It is the orchestra’s final performance of the season, and tickets range from $5 to $40. Visit NROMusic.org to purchase.
Photo by Jenny Cvek
Americana singer-songwriter Robert Earl Keen will perform for free with Waylon Payne at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, at the Dillon Amphitheater, 201 W. Lodgepole St. Visit DillonAmphitheater.com for more information.
Photo from Robert Earl Keen
Blues rock group Tedeschi Trucks will perform with a smaller, modified lineup for its Fireside Live tour at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 1, at the Dillon Amphitheater, 201 W. Lodgepole St. Tickets are $55. Visit DillonAmphitheater.com to purchase.
Photo by Shervin Lainez
Singer-songwriter Mat Kearney and opener Rob Drabkin will perform at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, at the Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave., Breckenridge. Tickets range from $45 to $55. Visit BreckMusic.org to purchase.
Photo by Adam Alonzo.
To benefit the Frisco chapter of the Summit Chamber of Commerce, local funk and blues band Big Onions will play for free as part of the Concert in the Park Series at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5, at the Frisco Historic Park Gazebo, 120 Main St. Visit TownOfFrisco.com for more information.
Photo from Big Onions
The Breckenridge Music Festival begins with its show “Awakening” at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, at the Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave., Breckenridge. Visit BreckMusic.org to reserve a seat.
Photo by Joe Kusumoto

 

Entertainment
