 Music Scene: Roundup of live music in Summit County, July 9-15
Music Scene: Roundup of live music in Summit County, July 9-15

Jefferson Geiger
  

Looping guitarist Dave Pitts will play for free as part of the Keystone Acoustic Music Series at 4 p.m. Friday, July 9, in River Run Village. Visit WarrenStation.com for more information.
Photo from Dave Pitts
The Summit Community Orchestra will perform a free concert at 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 9, on the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center outdoor stage. Visit Silverthorne.org for more information.
Photo by Elaine Collins
Violinist and Kennedy Center Honoree Midori performs with the National Repertory Orchestra at 6 p.m. Friday, July 9, at the Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave., Breckenridge. Tickets range from $5 to $40. Midori and the orchestra then play for free at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at the Dillon Amphitheater, 201 W. Lodgepole St. Visit NROMusic.org to purchase.
Photo by Timothy Greenfield-Sanders
Seven-time Grammy nominee Joan Osborne plays a free show at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 9, at Dillon Amphitheater, 201 W. Lodgepole St. Visit DillonAmphitheater.com for more information.
Photo by Jeff Fasano / All Eyes Media
Arkansas native and singer-songwriter Blane Howard will perform for free at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 10, in Keystone’s River Run Village for the second installment of the Mountain Town Music Series. Visit KeystoneFestivals.com for more information.
Photo by Mark Maryanovich
Rock band The Altitones will play at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at Eagle’s Landing in Copper Mountain’s Center Village for the resort’s Copper Live series. Visit CopperColorado.com for more information.
Photo from The Altitones
Summit County string musicians Local Folk will perform for free at 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, at 10 Mile Music Hall, 710 Main St., Frisco. Also playing at the venue this week are DJ Erick and Deep Roots. Visit 10MileMusic.com for the full schedule.
Photo from Local Folk
To benefit the Summit County Preschool, rock band Satellite13 will perform for free as part of the Concert in the Park Series at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 15, at the Frisco Historic Park Gazebo, 120 Main St. The band also plays Friday, July 9, at 10 Mile Music Hall, 710 Main St., Frisco. Visit TownOfFrisco.com for more information.
Photo by Shane Morris / Silverthorne Photography

