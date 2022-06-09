 Music Scene: Roundup of live music in Summit County, June 10-16 | SummitDaily.com
Music Scene: Roundup of live music in Summit County, June 10-16

Here is this week’s calendar of live music

Jefferson Geiger
  

Catch The Long Run, Umphrey’s McGee and other musicians in Summit County over the next few days.

Eagles tribute band The Long Run will perform for free Saturday, June 11, at the Dillon Amphitheater, 201 W. Lodgepole St. Visit DillonAmphitheater.com for more information.
Jenise Jensen/Town of Dillon
Multiple musicians — such as Lisa White, Steve Plummer, Moonstone Quill, Todd Johnson and more — will play for free during the Silverthorne Art Stroll from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 12, along the Blue River Trail and at the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center, 460 Blue River Parkway. Visit Silverthorne.org for more information.
Shane Morris/Town of Silverthorne
Jam band Umphrey’s McGee will perform at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at the Dillon Amphitheater, 201 W. Lodgepole St. Tickets are $55. Visit DillonAmphitheater.com to purchase.
Umphrey’s McGee/Courtesy photo
Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal, a soul band from Lincoln, Nebraska, will play for free at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at the Frisco BBQ Challenge music stage at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Main Street. Visit TownOfFrisco.com for more information.
Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal/Courtesy photo

Jefferson Geiger is the arts and entertainment editor for the Summit Daily News and managing editor for Explore Summit. Email him at jgeiger@summitdaily.com.

