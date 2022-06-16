 Music Scene: Roundup of live music in Summit County, June 17-23 | SummitDaily.com
Music Scene: Roundup of live music in Summit County, June 17-23

Here is this week’s calendar of live music

Jefferson Geiger
  

Catch Bonfire Dub, Eyes Wide Open and Ronnie Raygun and the Big Eighties and other musicians in Summit County over the next few days.

Poison’D, a Poison tribute band, will perform for free at 2 p.m. Friday, June 17, at the Frisco BBQ Challenge music stage at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Main Street. Also performing during the festival are Frisco Funk Collective, Big Sam’s Funky Nation, Smokin’, Ryan Chrys & the Rough Cuts, and Pandas & People. Visit TownOfFrisco.com for more information. 
Hugh Carey/Summit Daily News archive
Kenn Lee and Maureen Bozsan will play for free as part of the Keystone Acoustic Music Series at 4 p.m. Friday, June 17, in River Run Village. Visit WarrenStation.com for more information.
Kenn Lee/Courtesy photo
DJs Vanaken, Benjë, Mahd and Cold Case will perform for free at 7 p.m. Friday, June 17, at 10 Mile Music Hall, 710 Main St., Frisco. Visit 10MileMusic.com for more information.
Benjë Productions/Courtesy photo
Tribute band Ronnie Raygun and the Big Eighties will play at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at 10 Mile Music Hall, 710 Main St., Frisco, for the third annual fundraiser by the Charitable Foundation of Slifer Smith & Frampton. Tickets are $35 with proceeds from sales and a silent auction going to various local charities. Visit 10MileMusic.com to purchase.
Ronnie Raygun and the Big Eighties/Courtesy photo
Roots group Bonfire Dub will perform for free Sunday, June 18, at the Dillon Amphitheater, 201 W. Lodgepole St. Visit DillonAmphitheater.com for more information.
Bonfire Dub/Courtesy photo
To benefit Breck Film, Dillon rock band Eyes Wide Open will perform for free as part of the Concert in the Park Series at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at the Frisco Historic Park Gazebo, 120 Main St. Visit TownOfFrisco.com for more information.
Fiona Kennard/Courtesy photo

