 Music Scene: Roundup of live music in Summit County, June 18-24
Music Scene: Roundup of live music in Summit County, June 18-24

Jefferson Geiger
  

Mark Schlaefer will perform for free as part of the Keystone Acoustic Music Series at 4 p.m. Friday, June 18, in River Run Village. Visit WarrenStation.com for more information.
Photo from Mark Schlaefer
Dance band The Nacho Men will perform for free at 7 p.m. Friday, June 18, at the Dillon Amphitheater, 201 W. Lodgepole St. Visit DillonAmphitheater.com for more information.
Photo by Hugh Carey / Summit Daily archives
Copper Mountain rock band Dirty Snowman Society will play two free shows in honor of front-line workers at 8 p.m. Friday, June 18, and Saturday, June 19, at 10 Mile Music Hall, 710 Main St., Frisco. Wildermiss opens Friday’s show, and Shanna in a Dress opens on Saturday. Visit 10MileMusic.com for more information.
Photo by Taylor Wells / Dirty Snowman Society
The Colorado Army National Guard’s 101st Army Band will perform for free at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at the Dillon Amphitheater, 201 W. Lodgepole St. Visit DillonAmphitheater.com for more information.
Photo from 101st Army Band
Reggae jam band Giant Walking Robots will play for free at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at 10 Mile Music Hall, 710 Main St., Frisco. Visit 10MileMusic.com for more information.
Photo from Giant Walking Robots
To benefit the Northwest Colorado Center for Independence, Denver party band PG6IX will perform for free as part of the Concert in the Park Series at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at the Frisco Historic Park Gazebo, 120 Main St. Visit TownOfFrisco.com for more information.
Photo from PG6IX

 

