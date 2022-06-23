 Music Scene: Roundup of live music in Summit County, June 24-30 | SummitDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Music Scene: Roundup of live music in Summit County, June 24-30

Here is this week’s calendar of live music

News News |

Jefferson Geiger
  

Catch MarchFourth, Jeremy Garrett, Dirty Heads and other musicians in Summit County over the next few days.

Shaky Hand String Band will play for free as part of the Keystone Acoustic Music Series at 4 p.m. Friday, June 24, in River Run Village. Visit WarrenStation.com for more information.
Tripp Fay/For the Summit Daily News
Denver nine-piece funk and soul band Brass Attack will perform for free at 7 p.m. Friday, June 24, at the Dillon Amphitheater, 201 W. Lodgepole St. Visit DillonAmphitheater.com for more information.
Brass Attack/Courtesy photo
Front Range educational music group School of Rock will perform for free at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 24, at 10 Mile Music Hall, 710 Main St., Frisco. Visit 10MileMusic.com for more information.
Backstage Flash/Courtesy photo
The National Repertory Orchestra’s season begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, at the Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave., Breckenridge. Tickets range from $5 to $40. Visit NROMusic.org to purchase.
Priscilla Magdalena/Love Pris Photography
MarchFourth, a combination of a New Orleans brass band and a circus troupe, will play for free at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, at the Dillon Amphitheater, 201 W. Lodgepole St. Visit DillonAmphitheater.com for more information.
MarchFourth/Courtesy photo
A free performance from the Jazz at the Summit Adult Band Institute will be held at 6 pm. Sunday, June 26, at the Dillon Amphitheater, 201 W. Lodgepole St. Visit DillonAmphitheater.com for more information.
Music at the Summit/Courtesy photo
Jeremy Garrett of The Infamous Stringdusters will perform with other bluegrass musicians at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, and Wednesday, June 29, at 10 Mile Music Hall, 710 Main St., Frisco. Tickets are $25. Visit 10MileMusic.com to purchase.
Trent Grogan/Mountain Trout Photography
Hip-hop, reggae and rock band Dirty Heads will play at 5 pm. Thursday, June 30, at the Dillon Amphitheater, 201 W. Lodgepole St. Tickets are $59.50. Visit DillonAmphitheater.com to purchase.
Andreas Ramirez/Courtesy photo
To benefit League for Animals and People of Summit, Colorado bluegrass band Meadow Mountain will perform for free as part of the Concert in the Park Series at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 30, at the Frisco Historic Park Gazebo, 120 Main St. Visit TownOfFrisco.com for more information.
Meadow Mountain/Courtesy photo

Entertainment
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.

Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.

Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.

 