 Music Scene: Roundup of live music in Summit County, June 25 to July 1
Music Scene: Roundup of live music in Summit County, June 25 to July 1

Jefferson Geiger
  

Bluegrass band Tara Rose and The Real Deal will play for free as part of the Keystone Acoustic Music Series at 4 p.m. Friday, June 25, in River Run Village. Visit WarrenStation.com for more information.
Photo from Tara Rose and The Real Deal
DJs Lidas, Dee Orlando and Benjë will perform for free at 4 p.m. Friday, June, 25, at 10 Mile Music Hall, 710 Main St., Frisco. Visit 10MileMusic.com for more information.
Photo from Benjë Productions
As part of Breckenridge Music’s summer block parties, Spanish rock band iZCALLi and duo The Reminders play for free at 6 p.m. Friday, June 25, on the AirStage at Upper Blue Elementary School’s field, 1200 Airport Road, Breckenridge. The two groups perform again at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at the Summit Education Center, 465 Brian Ave., Silverthorne. Visit BreckMusic.org to register to attend.
Photo from Breckenridge Music
The Summit Community Orchestra, featuring a harp duo, will perform a free concert at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 25, on the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center outdoor stage. Visit Silverthorne.org for more information.
Photo from town of Silverthorne
Grammy Award-winning Tex-Mex band Los Texmaniacs will play for free at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 25, at the Dillon Amphitheater, 201 W. Lodgepole St. Visit DillonAmphitheater.com for more information.
Photo by Michael G. Stewart
Free Live music at the Keystone Bacon and Bourbon Festival begins at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 26, and lasts through 5 p.m. Sunday, June 27, at River Run Village. Multiple bands like Sunday Bankers, The Big Onions, Split Window and Satellite 13 will take various stages. Visit KeystoneFestivals.com for the full schedule.
Photo from Keystone Neighbourhood Co.
Boulder multiinstrumentalist Derek Dames Ohl will play for free at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at 10 Mile Music Hall, 710 Main St., Frisco. Visit 10MileMusic.com for more information.
Photo by Charla Harvey
The National Repertory Orchestra’s season begins at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at the Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave., Breckenridge. Another classical performance is planned for 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 30. Tickets start at $25. Visit NROMusic.org to purchase.
Photo by Jenny Cvek
The Robert Randolph Band will perform for free at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at the Dillon Amphitheater, 201 W. Lodgepole St. Visit DillonAmphitheater.com for more information.
Photo from Robert Randolph Band
Looping guitarist Dave Halchak will play for free at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 1, at 10 Mile Music Hall, 710 Main St., Frisco. Visit 10MileMusic.com for more information.
Photo by Charla Harvey
To benefit Women of the Summit, the Eric James Groove Conspiracy will perform for free as part of the Concert in the Park Series at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 1, at the Frisco Historic Park Gazebo, 120 Main St.
Photo by Jenise Jensen

 

