Music Scene: Roundup of live music in Summit County, March 18-24

Here is this week’s calendar of live music

Jefferson Geiger
  

Catch Jerry’s Middle Finger, Sarah Jarosz, The Brothers Comatose and other musicians in Summit County over the next few days.

Tribute band Jerry’s Middle Finger will play at 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 18, at 10 Mile Music Hall, 710 Main St., Frisco. Tickets range from $20 to $25. Visit 10MileMusic.com to purchase.
Jerry’s Middle Finger/Courtesy photo
The Evolution, a diverse band with members from Miami to Vail, will perform for free at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19, in Copper Mountain Resort’s Center Village. Visit CopperColorado.com for more information.
The Evolution/Courtesy photo
Rock ensemble Split Window — along with Little Blue River Band, Lisa Ann White, Leon Joseph Littlebird, Old Herman and other guests — will play during the Summit Musicians Relief Fund annual concert from 5-9 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at the Silverthorne Pavilion, 400 Blue River Parkway, Silverthorne. Visit TheSMRF.com for more information.
World Music Development/Courtesy photo
Bluegrass singer-songwriter Sarah Jarosz will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at the Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave., Breckenridge. Tickets range from $35 to $45. Visit BreckMusic.org to purchase.
Josh Wool/Shore Fire Media
Five-piece string band The Brothers Comatose will play with The Sweet Lilies at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at 10 Mile Music Hall, 710 Main St., Frisco. Tickets range from $16 to $18. Visit 10MileMusic.com to purchase
Madison House/Courtesy photo
Country band Premium Diesel headlines Rocky Mountain Country Night at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at Warren Station Center for the Arts, 164 Ida Belle Drive, Keystone. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. with line dancing lessons and The Country Music Project performs at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $20 to $25. Visit WarrenStation.com to purchase.
Hipster Mama Productions/Courtesy photo
MarchFourth, a combination of a New Orleans brass band and a circus troupe, will play at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, March 20, at 10 Mile Music Hall, 710 Main St., Frisco. Tickets range from $20 to $24.50. Visit 10MileMusic.com to purchase.
MarchFourth/Courtesy photo
The Summit Community Orchestra and the Summit Choral Society will perform their free spring concert at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22, at the Silverthorne Pavilion, 400 Blue River Parkway, Silverthorne. Visit Silverthorne.org for more information.
Summit Community Orchestra/Courtesy photo

