 Music Scene: Roundup of live music in Summit County, Oct. 1-7
Music Scene: Roundup of live music in Summit County, Oct. 1-7

Here is this week’s calendar of live music

Jefferson Geiger
  

Catch Beau Thomas Band, The Samples, Peter Simon and other musicians in Summit County over the next few days.

The Samples, a Colorado rock band formed in Boulder in 1987, will play for free at Silverthorne’s First Friday event at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center’s outdoor stage, 460 Blue River Parkway. The Chris Bauer Band opens the event at 4 p.m. Donations are encouraged. Visit Silverthorne.org for more information.
Local musicians such as Tyler Easton and Leo Lopez from the Frisco Funk Collective and Satellite13 will perform with actors in “A 70s Flashback” at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at the Breckenridge Theater, 121 S. Ridge St. Tickets start at $25 for adults and the show runs through Oct. 16. Visit BackstageTheatre.org to purchase.
Beau Thomas Band will play during the second annual TEDxBreckenridge event, which runs from 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave., Breckenridge. Tickets are $70 for general admission and $250 for VIP. Visit TEDxBreckenridge.com to purchase.
International concert pianist and Frisco resident Peter Simon will perform his annual concert at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Colorado Mountain College’s Finkel Auditorium, 107 Denison Placer Road, Breckenridge. Tickets, which cost $30 for general admission and $10 for students, can be purchased at the door. Visit PeterSimonPianist.com for more information.
