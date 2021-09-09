 Music Scene: Roundup of live music in Summit County, Sept. 10-16 | SummitDaily.com
Music Scene: Roundup of live music in Summit County, Sept. 10-16

Here is this week’s calendar of live music

News News |

Jefferson Geiger
  

Catch Buckstein, The Floozies, Phil Lesh & Friends and other musicians in Summit County over the next few days.

Leadville rock band Horizon Line will play for free as part of the Keystone Acoustic Music Series at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, in River Run Village. Visit WarrenStation.com for more information.
Horizon Line/Courtesy photo
Country artist Buckstein will perform for free at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at the Dillon Amphitheater, 201 W. Lodgepole St. Visit DillonAmphitheater.com for more information.
Buckstein/Courtesy photo
Randall McKinnon will play for free at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Section House on Boreas Pass as part of the Park County Creative Alliance’s Pass Notes. Another event is scheduled for Sept. 18 at Hoosier Pass Trailhead. Visit ParkCreates.org for more information.
Randall McKinnon/Courtesy photo
Electronic duo The Floozies will perform for free at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Dillon Amphitheater, 201 W. Lodgepole St. Visit DillonAmphitheater.com to reserve tickets.
The Floozies/Courtesy photo
Satellite13; Kevin Danzig and the Buzz Drivers; The Pine Beetles; Mike Woodard; Old Herman; and Leon Joseph Littlebird, Lisa White & X-man will play from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at the Dillon Amphitheater, 201 W. Lodgepole St., for the Summit Music Festival. There is a $10 suggested donation. Visit TheSMRF.org for more information.
Shane Morris/Silverthorne Photography
Indie pop band Saint Motel will perform for free at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12 at Copper Mountain Resort’s Eagle's Landing in Center Village for the penultimate Union Peak Festival concert. Visit CopperColorado.com for more information.
Saint Motel/Courtesy photo
Phil Lesh & Friends will play at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at the Dillon Amphitheater, 201 W. Lodgepole St. Tickets are $70. Visit DillonAmphitheater.com to purchase.
Phil Lesh/Courtesy photo
The Garcia Project will play at 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at 10 Mile Music Hall, 710 Main St., Frisco. Tickets are $12. An end-of-season deck party is also scheduled at the venue Friday, Sept. 10. Visit 10MileMusic.com for more information and to purchase tickets.
The Garcia Project/Courtesy photo

