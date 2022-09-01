 Music Scene: Roundup of live music in Summit County, Sept. 2-8 | SummitDaily.com
Music Scene: Roundup of live music in Summit County, Sept. 2-8

Here is this week’s calendar of live music

Jefferson Geiger
  

Catch Ozomatli, Shakey Graves, Arlo McKinley and other musicians in Summit County over the next few days.

The Jerry & Joy Duo will play for free as part of the Keystone Acoustic Music Series at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, in River Run Village. Visit WarrenStation.com for more information.
Chris Lupenski Images /Courtesy photo
As part of Silverthorne’s First Friday, Latin rock band Ozomatli will perform for free at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at Rainbow Park, 590 Rainbow Drive. Opening at 6 p.m. is Andy in the San Luis. Visit Silverthorne.org for more information.
Lisa Johnson/Courtesy photo
For Copper Mountain Resort’s Copper Live Labor Day music series, country band Extra Gold will play for free at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at the resort’s Center Village. Headliner Aaron Watson will take the stage at 5:30 p.m. Visit CopperColorado.com for more information.
David P. Tracer Rock Photography/Courtesy photo
Americana musician Shakey Graves will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, at the Dillon Amphitheater, 201 W. Lodgepole St. Tickets are $39.50. Visit DillonAmphitheater.com to purchase. 
Erika Goldring/Courtesy photo
Country singer-songwriter Arlo McKinley will play for free at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, for the second day of Copper Mountain Resort’s Copper Live Labor Day music series at the resort’s Center Village. Thomas Mac will close out the event at 5:30 p.m. Visit CopperColorado.com for more information.
Emma Delevante/Courtesy photo
Hobo Village, High 5, The Pinheads, Tina Ferguson and more will perform in a Summit Musicians Relief Fund benefit concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, at the Dillon Amphitheater, 201 W. Lodgepole St. The fundraiser for Kevin Berg is free, but a $10 donation is encouraged. Visit DillonAmphitheater.com for more information.
Hobo Village/Courtesy photo
To benefit Smart Bellies, local soul group Beau Thomas Band will play for free as part of the Concert in the Park Series at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at the Frisco Historic Park Gazebo, 120 Main St. Visit TownOfFrisco.com for more information.
Beau Thomas Band/Courtesy photo

