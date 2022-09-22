 Music Scene: Roundup of live music in Summit County, Sept. 23-29 | SummitDaily.com
Music Scene: Roundup of live music in Summit County, Sept. 23-29

Here is this week’s calendar of live music

Catch Pandas and People, Hazel Miller and other musicians in Summit County over the next few days.

Colorado-based guitarist Taylor Scott will play for free at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at Breckenridge Brewery & Pub, 600 S. Main St., Breckenridge. Visit BreckBrew.com for more information.
Blues, jazz, pop and gospel singer Hazel Miller, joined by B.B. King’s daughter Claudette King, will perform for free at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area’s Mountain Goat Plaza. Visit ArapahoeBasin.com for more information.
As part of Copper Mountain Resort’s Copper Live music series, Colorado bluegrass band Elle Michelle’s Grateful Holler will play for free at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the resort’s Center Village. Visit CopperColorado.com for more information.
For the Rockin’ for Recovery benefit concert, Pandas and People will perform with Lola Rising and Trevor Michael at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at 10 Mile Music Hall, 710 Main St., Frisco. Tickets cost $25. Visit 10MileMusic.com to purchase.
