Music Scene: Roundup of live music in Summit County, Sept. 24-30

Here is this week’s calendar of live music

Jefferson Geiger
  

Catch Hazel Miller, Dirty Snowman Society and other musicians in Summit County over the next few days.

Blues, jazz, pop and gospel singer Hazel Miller will play for free at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area’s Mountain Goat Plaza. Visit ArapahoeBasin.com for more information.
As part of Copper Mountain Resort’s Copper Live music series, local rock band Dirty Snowman Society will perform for free at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, in Eagle’s Landing at the resort’s Center Village. Visit CopperColorado.com for more information.
Summit County band The Pine Beatles plays for free at 2:55 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, during the Fall Family Fair at Brecktoberfest. Other live music during the fair includes Polkanauts, Those Austrian Guys, Polka Folka and more. Visit GoBreck.com for additional information.
