Music Scene: Roundup of live music in Summit County, Sept. 3-9

Here is this week’s calendar of live music

Jefferson Geiger
  

Catch The Motet, The Long Run, Kyle Hollingsworth Band and other musicians in Summit County over the next few days.

Musician Josh Taerk will play for free as part of the Keystone Acoustic Music Series at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, in River Run Village. Visit WarrenStation.com for more information.
Denise Grant/Courtesy photo
Denver funk band The Motet will perform a free concert at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at Rainbow Park, 590 Rainbow Drive for September’s First Friday. Opening is local band Satellite13. Visit Silverthorne.org for more information.
The Motet/Courtesy photo
The Long Run, an Eagles tribute band, will play for free at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at the Dillon Amphitheater, 201 W. Lodgepole St. Visit DillonAmphitheater.com for more information.
Omayra Acevedo/Courtesy photo
As part of Copper Mountain Resort’s Copper Live music series, genre-blending band Eminence Ensemble will perform for free at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at the resort’s Center Village. Visit CopperColorado.com for more information.
Eminence Ensemble/Courtesy photo
Colorado rock band Big Head Todd and The Monsters will play at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at Dillon Amphitheater, 201 W. Lodgepole St. The show is sold out. Visit DillonAmphitheater.com for more information.
Jason Siegel/Courtesy photo
Multilingual orchestral band Pink Martini, featuring China Forbes, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6, at the Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave., Breckenridge. Tickets start at $65. Visit BreckMusic.org to purchase.
Chris Hornbecker/Courtesy photo
The Kyle Hollingsworth Band will play at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at 10 Mile Music Hall, 710 Main St., Frisco. Tickets are $18. Also playing at the venue this week is Pluck Norris. Visit 10MileMusic.com for the full schedule and to purchase tickets.
Doug Fondriest/Courtesy photo

 

