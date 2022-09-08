 Music Scene: Roundup of live music in Summit County, Sept. 9-15 | SummitDaily.com
Music Scene: Roundup of live music in Summit County, Sept. 9-15

Jefferson Geiger
  

Catch Flogging Molly, Greensky Bluegrass, AJR and other musicians in Summit County over the next few days.

The Sunday Bankers will play for free as part of the Keystone Acoustic Music Series at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, in River Run Village. Visit WarrenStation.com for more information.
The Sunday Bankers/Courtesy photo
Pop rock band X Ambassadors will headline the first day of the free Union Peak Festival at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at the Peak Stage of Eagle’s Landing in Copper Mountain Resort. Opening at 4:30 p.m. is Jukebox the Ghost. Visit CopperColorado.com for more information.
X Ambassadors/Courtesy photo
Celtic punk band Flogging Molly will perform with The Interrupters at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Dillon Amphitheater, 201 W. Lodgepole St. Tickets are $58.50. Visit DillonAmphitheater.com to purchase.
Flogging Molly/Courtesy photo
For the second day of the free Union Peak Festival, alternative rock band Cold War Kids will headline at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Peak Stage of Eagle’s Landing in Copper Mountain Resort. Opening at 4 p.m. is Durry. Visit CopperColorado.com for more information.
Cold War Kids/Courtesy photo
Closing out the free Union Peak Festival is the indie pop trio AJR at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at the Peak Stage of Eagle’s Landing in Copper Mountain Resort. Opening at 2:30 p.m. is The Main Squeeze. Visit CopperColorado.com for more information.
Shervin Lainez/Courtesy photo
Banjo player Béla Fleck will play at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at the Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave., Breckenridge. Tickets range from $55 to $65. Visit BreckCreate.org to purchase. 
Alan Messer/Courtesy photo
Greensky Bluegrass will perform at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the Dillon Amphitheater, 201 W. Lodgepole St. The quintet plays the venue a second night Thursday, Sept. 15. Tickets are $50. Visit DillonAmphitheater.com to purchase.
Greensky Bluegrass/Courtesy photo

