Musician Bryan Bielanski to perform at event hosted by Mountain Mentors, Youth Empowerment Society of Summit County
Mountain Mentors and the Youth Empowerment Society of Summit County are hosting an event Monday, May 2, at the Silverthorne Pavilion, 400 Blue River Parkway.
The event is from 6-8:30 p.m. and singer-songwriter Bryan Bielanski of Charlotte, North Carolina, will be performing alongside local students. Bielanski has been touring for a decade and will play original songs from his albums as well as tell stories about life on the road as a traveling musician.
The event is open and free to all Summit County youth in middle and high school. Food will be provided as well.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.