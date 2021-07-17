Musician Mark Mulligan brings the sounds of tropical rock to Angry James Brewing Co.

Musician Mark Mulligan will perform his signature tropical rock Monday, July 19, at Angry James Brewing Co. in Silverthorne. It will be his only Summit County concert in 2021.

Photo from Mark Mulligan

Musician Mark Mulligan performs across the U.S., Mexico, Canada, Belize and Costa Rica. Now, following shows in Colorado Springs and Highlands Ranch, the tropical rocker is coming to Silverthorne on Monday, July 19, for his only Summit County concert in 2021.

Originally from Arizona, Mulligan now resides in San Carlos, Mexico. He has 10 albums and can be heard frequently on SiriusXM’s Radio Margaritaville.

Mulligan will perform from 5-7 p.m. at Angry James Brewing Co., 421 Adams Ave. Silverthorne.