National Repertory Orchestra auditions open Oct. 17

Auditions for the National Repertory Orchestra open Oct. 17. Interested applicants can record a video audition to send in by 11:59 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.

Todd Rosenberg/National Repertory Orchestra

Dust off the music stand. It is already time to prepare for the National Repertory Orchestra’s 2023 season. Auditions for the summer festival will open Monday, Oct. 17.

The orchestra is known for preparing young professional musicians between ages 18 and 29 for a music career. According to a news release, the festival is tuition-freeand provides complimentary housing, a food stipend, solo opportunities and experiential learning.

Musicians will have the chance to perform nearly 20 orchestra concerts with various works and conductors from June 18 through Aug. 13, 2023. Fellows will also take part in community engagement led by Mary Javian, chair of career studies at the Curtis Institute of Music.

Interested applicants can record a video audition to send in by 11:59 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Application fees start at $40 and increase closer to the deadline.

Visit NROMusic.org/auditions to review season repertoire, eligibility requirements, rules and how to apply.