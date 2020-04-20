National Repertory Orchestra cancels 2020 season

National Repertory Orchestra Principal Conductor and Music Director Carl Topilow leads a rehearsal July 26, 2018, inside the Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge. The orchestra has canceled its 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hugh Carey / hcarey@summitdaily.com

BRECKENRIDGE — On Friday, April 17, the National Repertory Orchestra Board of Trustees unanimously approved a motion to cancel this year’s concert season due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 60th anniversary season was scheduled for June 12 through July 31. Along with the orchestra’s Breckenridge performances and events, the cancellation includes its Fourth of July concert in Silverthorne, Dillon Amphitheater concert and Denver Center for the Performing Arts gala.

All participating musicians are invited back to play in the 2021 season without an additional audition. The nonprofit is considering remote learning opportunities for the organization’s fellows.

Everyone who has purchased a ticket can receive a refund, make a tax-deductible donation of the ticket or a combination of the two. Visit NROMusic.org for details.