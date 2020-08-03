National Repertory Orchestra fundraiser goes virtual on Saturday
The National Repertory Orchestra will host its fundraiser event differently this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Called “Encore,” the event will be an evening of celebration and music with Director Carl Topilow and host Ed Greene on Saturday, Aug. 8.
Alumni performances include Maria and Victor Beyens on violin, Elizabeth Hainen on harp and Thomas Steigerwald on the piano. The string quartet will have Mina Hong and Audrey Lee playing the violin, Edwardo Rios on viola and Samuel Viguerie with the cello.
A live auction will have various packages such at wine tasting at the Ski Tip Lodge in Keystone, a trip to Asheville, North Carolina, and an original painting by Jerry Georgeff.
The show begins at 6 p.m. and will last for about one hour and 15 minutes. Visit NROMusic.org to watch and preregister for the auction. All proceeds benefit the National Repertory Orchestra.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User