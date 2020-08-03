National Repertory Orchestra fundraiser goes virtual on Saturday

Musicians play at National Repertory Orchestra Event in Silverthorne. The orchestra is having a virtual fundraiser Saturday, Aug. 8.

Photo by Elaine Collins

The National Repertory Orchestra will host its fundraiser event differently this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Called “Encore,” the event will be an evening of celebration and music with Director Carl Topilow and host Ed Greene on Saturday, Aug. 8.

Alumni performances include Maria and Victor Beyens on violin, Elizabeth Hainen on harp and Thomas Steigerwald on the piano. The string quartet will have Mina Hong and Audrey Lee playing the violin, Edwardo Rios on viola and Samuel Viguerie with the cello.

A live auction will have various packages such at wine tasting at the Ski Tip Lodge in Keystone, a trip to Asheville, North Carolina, and an original painting by Jerry Georgeff.

The show begins at 6 p.m. and will last for about one hour and 15 minutes. Visit NROMusic.org to watch and preregister for the auction. All proceeds benefit the National Repertory Orchestra.