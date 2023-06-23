National Repertory Orchestra prepares to kick off 30th season in Breckenridge

Michael Stern leads the National Repertory Orchestra during a performance at the Riverwalk Center in 2022. The orchestra will begin celebrating 30 years in Breckenridge when it kicks off its 2023 season at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023.

Elaine Collins/Courtesy photo

When it comes to the Riverwalk Center, Breckenridge’s centrally located concert venue, Michael Stern finds a lot of resonance with its place in the community.

“I think the Riverwalk Center makes the case beautifully that the arts and music are for everyone and should be easily accessible to everyone,” Stern wrote via email. “It is organically situated right in the center of Breckenridge and such a welcoming place. Even for audiences not accustomed to attending concerts, the space invites you in.”

Being the music director for the National Repertory Orchestra , and an accomplished musician himself, he would be a good person to ask. The orchestra, which provides young musicians an opportunity to train and perform for eight weeks as part of a prestigious ensemble, has called the venue home since 1993 — the longest-ever home for the 63-year-old orchestra.

The National Repertory Orchestra will begin celebrating 30 years in Breckenridge when it kicks off its 2023 season at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 24, with a two-hour show that will feature the world premier of “Ridgeline,” a musical work by orchestra alumnus David Dzubay that is inspired by the Tenmile Range, and particularly the mountains that make up Breckenridge Ski Resort.

“Ridgeline” is one of two pieces that was commissioned by the orchestra and is set to debut this summer.

“We could think of nothing more perfect to celebrate the NRO’s 30 years in Breckenridge corresponding to the Riverwalk Center’s 30th anniversary,” Dave DePeters, the orchestra’s CEO, wrote via email.

DePeters said the fact that the orchestra has found a long-term home in Breckenridge is truly something special. He cites the importance of positive relationships with local officials and a crucial role of a local volunteer group called Community Link.

“These people usher concerts and rehearsals. They act as liaisons with the county through taking the musicians and staff to dinners, going on hikes and bike rides, showing them the locals’ hang outs,” DePeters wrote.

If you go Who: National Repertory Orchestra

What: Opening Night, 30 Years in Breckenridge

When: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, June 24

Where: Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave., Breckenridge

Cost: $5 to $45

Tickets: NROMusic.org

The orchestra’s long-running home has also brought special opportunities for the young members of the orchestra to return to a place that may have been part of formative experiences and for volunteers to form lasting bonds with the musicians they meet during the summer season.

“These relationships last long past the eight-week festival,” DePeters wrote. “The musicians come back on their vacations; our families go visit musicians wherever they may be. It’s a bond that creates deep-rooted relationships. This is possible because we have been here for so long.”

As the orchestra has continued to provide an impactful experience for young musicians for over six decades, its influence has reverberated far beyond the banks of the Blue River.

“Throughout our country, there is not an orchestra — big or small — a faculty at a music school or conservatory, a chamber ensemble or any musical venture with independent musicians where you may not find NRO alumni, frequently in principal positions,” Stern wrote. “Proudly, many of our alumni still remember their summers at the NRO as having been the pivotal and transformational moments for them as young professionals and in their development as musicians.”

While the orchestra is well-regarded in professional circles, those whose notions about classical music trend toward the idea of stuffy, old music by dead European masters are likely to find many of their preconceptions challenged. For starters, DePeters notes that this year’s season features 14 living composers, including two that will have pieces performed at the orchestra’s opening concert, but he also says the orchestra’s leaders work hard to showcase some of the universality of the language of music.

“I believe we program something for everyone: music that is familiar with music of our time,” DePeters wrote. “But either way, music transcends and uplifts. Most people think it is something, so they stay away. They should definitely give it a try.”

He cites five concerts that are particularly prepared with non-classical music concertgoers in mind: a performance of music from the movies at Dillon Amphitheater on June 28, a Fourth of July concert at the Riverwalk Center in Silverthorne, a free family concert July 6, the Topilow Pops show on July 8 and two live orchestral accompaniments to screenings of “The Lion King” on July 29.

For those who may not have seen a live orchestral performance before, Stern emphasizes the powerful experience that comes with being there in person.

“Beyond the great music we will share at the concerts, there is also a singular thrill in experiencing the energy, commitment, talent and sheer exuberant enthusiasm of the talented musicians of the NRO,” he wrote. “It underlines the special thrill of live performance, of course, one that no streamed video or recording can match.”

This year’s season revolves around the theme of the immigrant experience and the United States’ role “in welcoming composers, musicians and all people from all over the world,” according to DePeters. The season’s other commissioned work, “Transplanted Seeds” by Chen Yi, is meant to reflect the experience of the composer and her husband coming from China, being embraced by their new home in America and how they were influenced by their own experience in the country.

Even for the season’s featured composers who didn’t immigrate here, DePeters said the U.S. has had a strong impact.

“Composers like Bartók, Rachmaninoff, Dvorak and Stravinsky all came to America and had their composing influenced by their American experience,” DePeters wrote.

Tickets for the National Repertory Orchestra’s performances can be purchased at NROMusic.org .