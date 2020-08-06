National Repertory Orchestra reimagines season with NRO Encore

The NRO Alumni String Quartet (pictured in Silverthorne) will perform for Encore’s mini concert. Photo by Elaine Collins

Only four months ago, the National Repertory Orchestra (NRO) made plans for 89 of the most promising young professional classical musicians to arrive in Breckenridge for its 60th Anniversary Concert Season. Then, the unthinkable happened. The organization had to contend with programmatically re-shaping the summer around a pandemic.

Public health came first. The season the NRO originally developed took a halt, and musicians had an invitation to return in 2021. Instead of a full orchestra, the NRO would reconsider a season based on helping their musicians, the local businesses, and the community.

In just six weeks, the NRO will have safely offered more than 40 free, socially distanced outdoor string quartet pop-up concerts throughout Summit County as well as 27 virtual masterclasses and seminars, also free to anyone who participated. Additionally, the group designed four lesson plans for Summit County daycares and eight programs teaching empathy and kindness through music for day camps.

In the wake of the new season, considerations for the NRO’s annual gala were made to ensure its attendees’ safety at the forefront.

“We were working hard preparing for our Diamond Jubilee Gala at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts in June,” NRO CEO Dave DePeters said. “COVID-19 created a situation where we could not know our ability to have an in-person event at any time this summer safely.”

A season reimagined

Now, musicians are coming to your house through your devices. NRO Encore will be a virtual evening of celebration, music, and community with honoree, Music Director Carl Topilow. On Saturday, Aug. 8, beginning at 6 p.m. MDT, viewers can enjoy alumni performances, participate in a paddle raise and live auction, “The Secret Life of Carl Topilow,” and a mini-concert on the homepage at NROmusic.org or FaceBook @NROmusic.

NRO Encore will celebrate honoree, Music Director, Carl Topilow Photo by Susan Bestul

“NRO Encore is important for several reasons,” DePeters said. “It’s a new platform to see how we might evolve. Because we were unable to meet with our supporters in Summit County or Denver this year, we are still determined to expand our reach and celebrate our 60th Anniversary.”

Ed Greene, formerly of CBS4 and Denver’s longest-serving TV forecaster, will host. Performers include alumni Maria and Victor Beyens, violin, Elizabeth Hainen, harp, and Thomas Steigerwald, piano. The NRO Alumni String Quartet will join the lineup with Mina Hong and Audrey Lee, violin, Edwardo Rios, viola, and Samuel Viguerie, cello.

“A gift to the NRO is a gift to innovation and looking forward to the future of music, allowing artists to find new ways, new mechanisms to channel what they do, and provide it to audiences.” Viguerie said.

Live auction items are plentiful with a Platte River guided fly fishing tour for two, an exclusive wine tasting at Ski Tip Lodge, dreamy getaways, spa, ski/ride, and golf packages, an original Jerry Georgeff painting just for the event, and more!

“Encore shows that the NRO is here for you now and in the future. Our season may not be what we imagined, but it is what we reimagined,” DePeters said. “We are excited to share the power of our mission, the possibilities of the future, and to embrace the connection with our NRO family. Bringing supporters, team members, alumni, and the community together will be wonderful.”

Hainen and DePeters will conclude the event with a special performance in memory of Janice Ward Parrish, author of “Blue Jeans to Breckenridge” and NRO Board Member from 2012 – 2017.

“NRO is meeting the challenges of these times. We have diligently collaborated to keep visitors and residents uplifted through the joys of music while staying true to our DNA of education and Changing Lives Through Music! The NRO had a smaller physical footprint this year but delivered a momentous impact,” NRO Director of Marketing Carrie Benefiel said. “We’re not stopping, and Encore is truly a call for more.”