National Repertory Orchestra string quartet to perform in Silverthorne
National Repertory Orchestra string quartet to perform in Silverthorne

Taylor Sienkiewicz
  

SILVETHORNE — The town of Silverthorne will host a free concert from 5-6 p.m. Friday, July 31. The National Repertory Orchestra string quartet will perform at the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center outdoor stage. Attendees are asked to wear a mask and maintain 6 feet of distance from others.

