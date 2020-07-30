National Repertory Orchestra string quartet to perform in Silverthorne
SILVETHORNE — The town of Silverthorne will host a free concert from 5-6 p.m. Friday, July 31. The National Repertory Orchestra string quartet will perform at the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center outdoor stage. Attendees are asked to wear a mask and maintain 6 feet of distance from others.
