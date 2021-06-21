National Repertory Orchestra’s concert season begins Saturday

The National Repertory Orchestra returns to full, in-person performances at the Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave., Breckenridge. The concert season begins Saturday, June 26, and runs through July 31.

New Music Director Michael Stern and Music Adviser Carl Topilow have formed a diverse and inspiring blend of programming that includes 71 fellows from the postponed 2020 concert season throughout two sessions during the festival. Highlights include violinist Midori, a recent Kennedy Center honoree. She will join the orchestra July 9 for Bach’s iconic Concerto for Two Violins and July 10 for Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto.

The schedule also has eight masterworks concerts and two popular performances, including the Topilow Pops at the Riverwalk Center, along with a plethora of free performances throughout the community. The orchestra will offer regular seating as well as physically distanced reservations by request for Riverwalk Center performances.

Adult tickets for the 2021 National Repertory Orchestra summer music festival range from $25 to $40 per person while season passes are $200 to $300. Youths 17 and younger are $5 per concert. This year, the nonprofit will offer a limited number of family passes for $160. Tickets can be purchased at NROMusic.org or by calling the Riverwalk Center box office at 970-547-3100.