National Weather Service issues red flag warning for Summit County

FRISCO — The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for Summit County and areas around the Western Slope Tuesday. The warning is forecast to last well into Wednesday evening.

The National Weather Service issued the warning at 10 a.m. Tuesday and will issue another warning from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday. The warnings come as a result of strong winds and very low relative humidity expected across most of the northern Colorado mountains, including Summit and Grand counties.

Stage 1 fire restrictions remain in place in Summit County, and the county’s fire danger remains at very high.