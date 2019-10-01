National Weather Service issues red flag warning for third day in a row in Summit County

FRISCO — The National Weather Service has issued another red flag warning for Summit County beginning at noon Tuesday, according to Summit Fire and EMS Chief Jeff Berino.

The red flag warning is expected to last until about 7 p.m. According to the warning, fire danger remains high across the mountains and high valleys. Dry and gusty winds are expected again Tuesday, and the highest fire danger is expected during the strongest winds this afternoon until sunset.

Officials are expecting the fire danger to remain elevated much of the week, with high winds, low humidity and a lack of meaningful precipitation in the forecast.