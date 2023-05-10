National Weather Service issues winter weather advisory, storm watch for Summit County
A winter weather advisory remains in effect for Summit County until noon Thursday, and it will be closely followed by a winter storm watch, according to the National Weather Service.
Around 6-12 inches of snow could accumulate by Thursday afternoon, according to the advisory, and an additional 8-16 inches could accumulate between Thursday afternoon and Friday morning, according to the winter storm watch.
The higher totals are forecast for areas above 10,000 feet in elevation.
The warnings warn that travel could be difficult due to hazardous conditions.
To get information about current road conditions and closures, visit CoTrip.org or call 511, and for the latest weather advisories and forecasts, visit Weather.gov/bou.
