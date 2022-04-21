National Weather Service warns of slick travel conditions over the weekend

The storm system expected to hit Colorado Friday evening will cause hazardous conditions across the state, according to National Weather Service of Denver reports.

Meteorologists say rain and snow showers will develop late Friday and persist through Saturday night across the mountains of Summit County. The system is predicted to dump a few inches of snow and cause slick travel conditions across several mountain passes in the area.

High winds anticipated with the storm could cause road closures, according to National Weather Service meteorologists.

The storms could produce large hail and damaging winds, especially east of Sterling and Akron Friday evening.

Anyone traveling into the Front Range or into the plains could experience blowing dust that may cause poor visibility.

The warm and dry weather over the past few days have elevated wildfire conditions, prompting the National Weather Service to advise Coloradans to make sure important documents, medications and valuables are packed in the event of an evacuation.

Dry and warmer weather will redevelop for most of next week, meteorologists say.

The weather forecast for Frisco contains chances for snow throughout Sunday night. Wind gusts on Friday could be as high as 50 miles per hour. Highs will be in the upper 30s to 40s with lows in the mid teens to lower 20s throughout the weekend. Monday will give way to clear skies and highs in the mid 40s.