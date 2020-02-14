NBC to broadcast Copper Mountain Dew Tour on Saturday

Abigale Hansen places fourth with a 79.66 in the women’s ski modified superpipe Feb. 8 at Dew Tour at Copper Mountain.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

If you weren’t able to make it out to Dew Tour at Copper Mountain Resort last week, now’s your chance to catch the action on television.

NBC will broadcast a 90-minute Dew Tour special at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. The show will have the women of Winter Dew Tour take center stage, as the tape-delayed broadcast will focus on highlights of women’s ski and snowboard slopestyle and modified superpipe. The broadcast also will include highlights from men’s slopestyle and award shows, among other coverage.

Dew Tour also asks fans to check their local listings for reair dates on the NBC Sports Network.