Near-zero visibility, icy roads lead to snow squall warning as mountain passes in Summit County close amid snowstorm

Editor’s note: This story will be updated as more information is recieved.

1:15 p.m.: Hoosier Pass is now reopened in both directions.

12:45 p.m.: Hoosier Pass and Loveland Pass were closed in both directions, according to CoTrip.org around 12:45 p.m. as a snowstorm continues to dump snow in Summit County.

The National Weather Service issued a snow squall warning around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday that will remain in effect until 1:45 p.m. due to “sudden” drops to near-zero visibility, icy roads and heavy snow.

This illustration shows expected snow totals across the Interstate 70 corridor from Tuesday through Thursday.

National Weather Service/Courtesy photo

“Slow down, or delay travel,” the warning stated.

The National Weather Service of Boulder/Denver issued a statement on Twitter warning that conditions on Interstate 70 west of Denver are bad and will continue to get worse this afternoon as snow makes its way over the Continental Divide and into the Front Range.

“Expect snow-covered roads and very slow travel this afternoon,” meteorologists said in a statement.

Heads up travelers! It would be a good idea to avoid travel on I-70 and other nearby areas in the mountains through the afternoon. These webcams show snow-covered roads and low visibility near Georgetown. Conditions are expected to deteriorate during the early afternoon. #COwx pic.twitter.com/gt5UaG5Qjq — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) February 22, 2023

As the storm system makes its way through the state, temperatures will drop into the single digits and lower. Breckenridge is expected to hit 1 degree Fahrenheit by Wednesday night.