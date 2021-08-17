Nearly 400 runners take on Run the Rockies Trail Half-Marathon and 10K

Jessica Hoover, right, runs to her victory in the women's 10-kilometer race at the Saturday, Aug. 14, Run the Rockies half-marathon and 10K trail races at the Frisco Peninsula Recreation Area.

Photo by Joe Kusumoto / Joe Kusumoto Photography

More than 370 runners took to the trails of the Frisco Peninsula Recreation Area on Saturday, Aug. 14, for the return of the Run the Rockies Trail 10K and Half Marathon.

The 13.2-mile half-marathon began from the Frisco Nordic Center and looped around the peninsula’s perimeter trail over the first 4 miles where the elevation stayed right around 9,050 feet. Right around 4.25 miles, runners were challenged with a steady climb up to 9,353 feet over the next 2 miles.

Half-marathon racers experienced a couple more climbs, namely the climbing of Riechl’s Retreat. Trails featured on the course also included Eureka Patch, Buzzsaw East, Buzzsaw West, Crown Point Road, Jody’s Loop, Treasure Vault, Balfonz Blitz and the Peak 1 Trail.

Lee Scott, 26, and Laura Portis, 34, won the men’s and women’s overall half-marathon races.

In the 98-athlete men’s race, Scott crossed the finish line in 1 hour, 36 minutes and 30 seconds, nearly three minutes faster than runner-up 22-year-old Cameron Braaten (1:39:10). Chris Braun, 29, completed the men’s podium with a time of 1:42:44.

Portis was a bit more dominant than Scott in her victory, winning by 3 minutes and 37 seconds in the 105-athlete women’s race with a time of 1:52:07. Portis was joined on the women’s podium by fellow 34-year-old Monica Obsitos (1:55:44) and 51-year-old Tiffany Cruickshank (1:55:58).

The 10K race was a total distance of 6 miles, beginning at the Frisco Nordic Center followed by a counter-clockwise circumnavigation of the peninsula’s Perimeter Trail. Racers faced their most substantial climb between the 4.5- and 5-mile mark, gaining 150 feet in that span.

In the 47-athlete men’s 10K, Tyler Johnson, 34, ran to a winning time of 41:42. John Borthwick, 57, earned second place with a time of 47:49, ahead of third-place finisher Shaw Valentine in 48:11.

Jessica Hoover, 28, blazed to a time of 47:57 to take the women’s 10K victory. Emily Marotta, 32, nearly picked off Hoover at just four seconds behind (48:01), while Melanie McAuley, 31, rounded out the podium with a third-place time of 51:37.

See 2021 Run the Rockies full age-division results here.