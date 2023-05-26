Need family entertainment ideas? Readers chose Frisco Bay Marina as Summit County’s top option.

A family looks to have a day of fun on the water while visiting the Frisco Bay Marina at the end of Main Street in Frisco. The Frisco Bay Marina was named Best Family Entertainment for Best of Summit 2022.

Andrew Maguire/Town of Frisco

There is nothing quite like a serene day spent on a body of water during the summer. One of the most popular in the Summit County area is the Dillon Reservoir, where the Frisco Bay Marina offers a wide range of activities.

Despite seeing less rental revenue than last year, the Frisco Bay Marina still had a solid 2022 summer season with a steady flow of visitors. This is because of both the location and offerings the marina provides.

“This marina is an incredible place with it sitting at the end of Frisco’s charming Main Street with views of Mount Royal and Grays and Torreys,” Marina General Manager Logan Snyder said. “I also think it is a great family-friendly place where you make a day, or days, out of it here.”

Snyder believes that people can come to the marina for multiple days in large part because of the diversity of recreation, like paddleboarding, fishing, boating, canoeing and kayaking. There is also a beach, live music and options for family dining. Whether guests want to be on the water or would rather stay on the shore with their feet in the sand, the marina has something for every member of the family.

That, combined with its proximity to downtown Frisco and the Frisco Peninsula Recreation Area, is why it won Best Family Entertainment in the 2022 Best of Summit contest.

Snyder pointed out that guests can easily have a day at the marina and then have a nice dinner in downtown Frisco or go on an afternoon bike ride on the peninsula.

“I think all these areas complement one another here in Frisco,” Snyder said.

In the seasons to come, the Frisco Bay Marina has plans to continue to grow the business out of the Frisco Bay Landing building — which opened this past summer — and landscape the area.

“It is going to make a big, great lawn park area,” Snyder said. “The park will expand so it will be a really nice place for people to hangout. There are also future plans to expand the Island Grill and then build a bathhouse for more bathroom and shower facilities.”

The Frisco Bay Marina is located at 267 Marina Road. Visit TownOfFrisco.com for more information.

This story previously published in the Best of Summit guide. See complete results at SummitDaily.com/bestofsummit.